The sequel of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay, airing on Star Plus is being hugely loved by the audience. Although the lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan were not able to gather much fame for the show, since the time Hina Khan has entered in the role of Komolika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing a crazy fan-following. With the typical Bengali essence, the show is already quite colorful but the actors filled it with more fervor as Diwali knocked on the door.

The festival of lights and happiness is being whole-heartedly celebrated by the stars of the show on the sets itself. Enjoying the happy and positive air of Diwali, the cast shared glimpses of them celebrating it. Erica Fernandes, who is currently portraying the role of Prerna in the show took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of their festivities. She captioned the photo wishing everyone Happy Dhanteras.

Not just Erica, but Pooja Banerjee too shared few photos straight from the sets. Pooja plays the role of Anurag’s sister in the show and she seems to have a good bond with Erica off-screen. Both of the beautiful ladies can be seen smiling and posing for the photo beautifully.

Donning gorgeous festive outfits, the television stars are lighting up diyas and holding them. Erica Fernandes is wearing a pastel lehenga and looking exquisite as always. Ekta Kapoor once shared the story of her bagging the lead role. Ekta said that she was on a holiday a few years back when someone showed her the promo of Erica’s show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Ekta got so impressed on seeing it that she wanted to cast her anytime soon. So, as soon as Erica got off her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ekta Kapoor offered her Prerna’s role.

