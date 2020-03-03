Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aditi Sanwal will step into the shoe of Mr. Bajaj's daughter, Kikku for her upcoming daily soap. The show is soon going to take the jump of eight years in its plot.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: One of the most famous TV shows that successfully glued their audiences on the seat is recently in the news headlines for taking a leap of eight years. Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show is planning something new for it that is going to be a piece of shocking news for the viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The show is going to introduce Aditi Sanwal who will play the character of Mr.Bajaj’s daughter, Kukki, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Aditi Sanwal came into the limelight after starring in Chandragupta Maurya, by showcasing her acting skills the diva has garnered a huge fan base. The stunning beauty is not only popular for acting among her fans but is also famous for her alluring Instagram images that make her fans go weak in their knees.

The makers of the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are going an extra mile for the come back of the show. Over the succeeding leap of eight years, the show will cast new faces for the adult characters that were present in the show. Many entries are yet to be finalized for the show.

According to a report, daily soap actors Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra are also enlisted for a crucial role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the casting did not stop here but also goes on roping in Karan Singh Grover for the grown-up role of Mr.Bajaj. Rumours are also heard that Amit Raghuvanshi will be seen in the character of Kukki’s better half.

