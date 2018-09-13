Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning in her latest simplest black outfit. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress was spotted having fun with the star cast of Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to share a video while having promoting the show in Mumbai.

Well, television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s beauty is natural beauty is not hidden from her fans. And here’s the proof to her gorgeous looks. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor was recently spotted having fun with the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In her simplest looks, Dahiya was seen wearing a black coloured shirt, pant and footwear with a pink colour lipstick. Mrs Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to share a video of the KZK team. In her post, beauty queen wrote that she pulled on the stage of KZK promotions while she was busy doing her girly chores.

Take a look at the video shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her official social media handle:

Well, ever since the makers have announced the comeback of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans are going crazy to know the star cast of the love saga. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the protagonists of the show. With Parth Samthaan essaying the role of Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandez is all set to make her fans go crazy by playing Prerna for Ekta’s show. The makers of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have started promoting the show by installing 23-feet long KZK Statue Of Love across 10 cities of India.

