Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor's comment on Hina Khan's Instagram post is a hint that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is not a part of the iconic show. Ever since the sequel of the show has been announced, fans are excited to know who is going to play the role of Kamolika.

Ever since the makers of iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has announced its release date, fans are super excited to know who is going to essay the role of Prerna, Anurag Basu and Kamolika. Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share Shah Rukh Khan’s video announcing the return of the love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He even introduced Erica Fernandez as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu to the world. Well, happy to know about Erica and Parth sharing the screen, fans are still mysterious to know who will essay the role of Kamolika.

Ever since the selfie of Hina Khan with Ekta Kapoor went viral, fans were excited and infact sure that she will essay the role of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show. However, the owner of Balaji Motions spilled the beans by commenting on Hina Khan’s photo. Hina in her post wrote, “And my first ever selfie with the woman I looked up to all these years.. your energy is simply love dear.” On the other hand, Kapoor replied to the post and wrote, “Hope to work with you in the future.”

Although, neither Hina Khan nor the makers of the show confirmed who is going to essay the role of Kamolika but Hina Khan accepted that she was offered the role and she was even on the talking terms with the makers of the show. As sources, Krystle D’Souza has been roped for the popular role of Kamolika.

