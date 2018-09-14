Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: As the excitement for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reaches its peak, Ekta Kapoor has shared a glimpse of Komolika's glam ensemble on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, Ekta gave a sneak peak of different choli styles that the new-age Komolika might sport in the show.

As the telly show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gears to mark its comeback on the small screen on September 25, the excitement for the show is on an all-time high. After Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan introduced Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan as the modern-day Prerna and Anurag, every KZK fan is sitting on the edge of their seat to know which actor will essay the iconic role of Komolika in the show. Amid the heightened anticipation, Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share a glimpse of Komolika’s glam look.

From backless cholis, exquisite embroidery to mirror work, Ekta is handpicking the right ensemble for the iconic role. Known for sporting various styles of bindis, latest reports suggest that the new-age Komolika will be seen setting a style statement with her earrings.

So far, the makers have remained tight lipped about who might essay the iconic role of Komolika on-screen. However, several reports suggest that Hina Khan has been roped in for the role. Along with giving the role of Komolika a new spin, Hina will also be apparently voicing the signature tune of Komolika.

In the first season of this epic love story, Shweta Tiwari played the role of Prerna Sharma (female lead) and Cezanne Khan played the lead male character, Anurag Basu. Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2 will be replacing the ongoing show Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai on the same slot of 8 pm. So far, the actors have wrapped up the first schedule of the shooting in Kolkata.

