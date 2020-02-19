Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 18, written update: Anurag finds clue against Viraj as he went his home to expose him before his and Prerna's marriage. Whereas, Prerna also tried to know why Anurag was not improving.

Anurag doubted Viraj for a long time, today he tried to get dome proof from Viraj’s home. He entered his house and told the caretaker that he there to give a parcel. Then he makes an excuse for headache and asked the caretaker to get him a coffee. Meanwhile he entered Viraj’s room and tried to collect the proof. He got a bag that was hidden and tried to keep in a safe place.

Viraj told Sonalika that he convinced Veena for his and Prerna’s marriage to have happened in two days. Veena got the permission as he found him the most suitable for her daughter Prerna, Shekhar and others countered but Veena remained right to her decision. Sonalika whose mood was not good, gets happy just after the news.

On the other hand, Prerna told her Kaka Babu that she agreed to marry Viraj because she felt that Anurag was feeling better and his memory was getting better. She told Maloy that for the past few weeks she could not see any progress in his memory. Then she went to Anurag’s room to find out the reality. There she finds out the prescription of the doctor. She decided to google it.

After that, Viraj’s parents get back home they asked Anurag about his presence in the house. Anurag said that he is not feeling well and wanted to use the washroom. By saying that he went back and started his investigation. After a lot of struggle, he manages to find out the clue against Viraj. Stay tuned to NewsX for more updates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App