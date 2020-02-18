Viraj and Komolika plan to fix Prerna and Viraj's marriage in two days, whereas Anurag caught the mechanic who failed the breaks of his car. Prerna sets a plan to expose Komolika in 3 days.

The show begins with the entry of Viraj where he was planning to harm Veena so that he could convince her to get married to Prerna in two days. Viraj gave a medicine to Sharma’s maid and so that she could mix it in Veena’s drink. The maid asked for a double amount to do her work.

On the other side Anurag got some doubt on Viraj, he shared his doubt with Anupam and tell him that something is fishy about this guy. Anupam suggested him to break off the marriage. So that Anurag and Prerna boh can stay happy. Anurag asked him why Prerna would be happy if he called off the marriage. Anupam then tried to balance the situation and said because Viraj might not be the right person for her.

Then Anurag called Prerna, she was in the washroom so she did not pick up the call, Anurag then called Shivani. While he was on hold, Anurag heard the conversation of Prerna and Shekhar. Anurag learned about the murder arrest so he went to the police station to know the truth. He went to the police station and locked himself with the culprit. He tried to find out the truth but he failed. He got the intuitions that Viraj is involved.

Viraj went to Prerna’s house and convince her mom for his and Prerna’s marriage in two days. Prerna and Sonalika’s cold war is on as she promised Shekhar that she will expose Komolika in 3 days. Prerna enters the Basu Baari but Sonalika stopped her. For more updates of your favourite television show stay tuned to newsx.

