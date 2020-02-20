Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 20, 2020 written update: Anurag found clue against Viraj and tried to expose him, he told his truth to Prerna's family but they did not trust her. Prerna went to Viraj's farmhouse to call off the marriage but Viraj took her on gunpoint.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 20, 2020 written update: Anurag got the strong proof against Viraj, he called him and asked him to leave Prerna. He also threatened him that he will tell everything to Prerna about his fake identities. Viraj tried to manipulate him and tried to make him realize that he don’t know about the identity cards. But Anurag did not agree to anything and gave him the warning to get out of their life.

Anurag then tried to escape from Viraj’s house but Viraj ordered his fake parents to stop Anurag. He wanted to be double sure so he also asked his servant to hold Anurag in his house. Viraj offered him money but he could not stop Anurag. Then Anurag got to know that Viraj’s parents were not his real parents. His fake parents did not tell anything about Viraj and they did not help Anurag.

Then Viraj called Sonalika, he lashed on her because she did not control Anurag. Then Sonalika made a plan and asked Viraj to marry her immediately. She tried to convince her so that Prerna went to Viraj’s place and they can marry without any interruption. Sonalika manipulated Prerna and unfortunately, Prerna got convinced, she left for Viraj’s farmhouse.

Anupam gave his car to Prerna so that she can go and call off her marriage with Viraj, Nivedita lashed out on Anupam for her decision. Anurag then went to Prerna’s home and tried to convince Veena that Viraj was fake and he has some other plans to trouble them. He shocked Veena and other family members after showing the fake identity cards.

