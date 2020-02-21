Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 22, 2020 written update: Anurag and Prerna got apart because of Komolika's evil plan. But Anurag still feels for Prerna that is why he tried to stop the marriage of Viraj and Prerna. Check out what happened in today's episode.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 22, 2020 written update: Prerna went to Viraj farmhouse so that hse can convince him and tell him that she won’t want to marry her. But she received a shock when she reached to Viraj’s place. She got to know that Viraj wanted to marry her by hook or crook and there is some strong reason behind this. Shre got confused and started arguing with Viraj.

Viraj then took her on gunpoint and asked her to marry him without even asking a single question. Prerna was shocked and said Viraj that this is never going to happen and she only loves Anurag. Viraj threate4ned her and gave her the last warning, he said that if Prerna wanted to save her unborn child then she needs to listen to Viraj. He said if Prerna will not agree to his conditions then he will shoot her.

On the other side, Anurag tried to convinced Veena that Viraj is not the right person for Prerna and he is fooling the whole family. Shekhar understood Anurag and trusted him. Anurag showed Viraj’s fake identity cards to Veena. Veena also got shocked after watching the fake identity cards. Anurag then got to know that Prerna has gone to Viraj’s farmhouse.

Anurag then called Prerna and warned her not to enter into Viraj house but he got late by them time Prerna has already reached. Then Viraj destroyed Prerna’s phone and break then a connection between Anurag and Prerna. Now it will be interesting to see whose blood was there on the floor, stay tuned to NewsX for more updates.

