Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 24, 2020 written update: Viraj captured Prern and forced her to get married to him. Prerna tried to save herself but all her efforts went waste. Then Anurag came on the wedding site, Prerna gets the confidence back as she saw Anurag. But Anurag was already captured by Viraj’sgoons. Anurag tried to protect Prerna but Viraj put Prerna on gunpoint.

Then Viraj forced Prerna to exchange the garlands with him and tried to get married as soon as possible. By the time Prerna tried to escape but she failed. Then Viraj put Anurag on gunpoint and scared Prerna to kill Anurag. Prerna requested Viraj to leave Anurag and get ready to marry him on all his conditions. Anurag felt helpless and put efforts to escape from the goons but he failed.

After that Prerna received some energy and become confident about her love Anurag. Then Prerna threatened Viraj and said that she will kill him i would try to kill Anurag. In snatching the gun Viraj hit the bullet to Prerna and he fell down from the mountain peak. Anurag lift Prerna and said that nothing will happen to her.

Prerna asked him to take her to the hospital. Anurag asked for a lift and took her to the hospital. Anurag sees some blur dreams and he also recalled his past. He saw himself with Prerna and a lot of thoughts came into his mind. Prerna successfully gave birth to a baby girl. While delivering, Prerna was shouting which makes Anurag recall all his past.

