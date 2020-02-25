Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 25, 2020 written update: Anurag took her daughter in hand and his memory comes back. He tells everyone that he regained his memory. After that, he got to know about Sonalika's secret.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 25, 2020 written update: The episode begins with an emotional moment when Anurag takes her daughter in hand and went to Prerna. He felt lucky as he regained his memory and remember that Prerna is his lover and she gave birth to his daughter. Anurag then kisses Prerna, Prerna gains her continuous and looked at Anurag. Anurag then tells Prerna that he remembers everything.

Prerna broke into tears as she saw that Anurag recalled everything. They both shared a lovely moment. On the other hand, Sonalika went to the marriage spot. She was unable to find Viraj and got confused about the incident happened there. She then received a call from Anurag’s mother, she informed her that Anurag is in a hospital.

Prerna and Anurag were in a hospital, this news makes Komolika puzzled as she wanted Prerna to get killed but she wanted Anurag to remain safe. Sonalika and Basu family went to the hospital, they got to know about the baby girl. They also learned about Anurag’s memory gain. Everyone showed their happiness but the nurse took the baby girl to the incubator cell.

Komolika then got worried if Prerna would tell her truth to Anurag. Anurag then called Prerna’s family and gave them the good news about his memory regains and Prerna’s child. Prerna then tells Anurag about Sonalika’s plans and his repeated tries to harm Prerna’s child. She also showed the video to Anurag so that he could watch the reality on his own.

