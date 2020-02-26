Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 26, 2020 written update: Anurag and Prerna were happy as the got blessed with the baby girl. But the table turns when they got to know that their child is suffering from a disease and needs exceptional blood.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 26, 2020 written update: In the last episodes we have seen that Prerna and Anurag were happy as Prerna gave birth to a baby girl. Also, Anurag regains his memory and he remembers that Prerna is his wife and she gave birth to her daughter. Anurag informed this to her parents everyone was happy for Anurag but Mohini was not happy.

Mohini tells this to Nivedita that she does not like Prerna and she cannot accept that Prerna is Anurag’s wife. She said that Nivedita cannot understand what is going on in her mind. Suddenly Anurag came and saw her mother. He saw that her mother is quite upset. Anurag said that he knows that she is upset because the baby is not well.

Mohini shouted on him and said that she is not his daughter. Mohini said if he could recall anything then he must have remembered that Prerna left him on marriage spot for Mr Bajaj. She said that this child belong to Mr. Bajaj not him. Anurag got angry with that statement and said that he won’t make this again. Anurag warns his mom that he will never tolerate anything against Prerna and his daughter.

After that, the family went to see the child but the doctor said that they won’t be able to meet the kid because she is not well and her reports are yet to come. Then Prerna’s family also came to meet her and the child. The doctor then tell the family that the child is suffering from a disease and she needs O negative blood.

