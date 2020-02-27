Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 27, 2020 written update: Anurag tried to get blood for her daughter as she was not stable. The doctor said that his blood group is different from her daughter's blood, she needs O negative blood group.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 27, 2020 written update: Anurag and Prerna got to know that their daughter is in danger and she needs blood which is rare in the city. Prerna was not well so she was not able to give blood to the daughter. Then Anurag said that the doctor can check his blood group it might match with his daughter. The doctor checked the blood but unfortunately, Anurag’s blood was different and he could not be the donor to her daughter.

Anurag got upset as he was not able to give blood to her daughter. But then he received hopes from one of the blood donation centers. Anurag went to take the blood and he also got to know that no other blood banks have the blood. Anurag was happy that he got the blood and he took it in a rush to the hospital. But due to the traffic jam, he left the car and run with the blood.

Anurag dropped the blood in the middle and the car dragged the blood on the road. Anurag sees no option and got saddened after this. On the other hand, Sonalika was making creepy plans. Sonalika made a plan so that she could make Mohini realize that Prerna’s daughter does not belong to Anurag and she is Mr bajaj’s daughter.

Sonalika was sure that Mohini will then torture Prerna and Prerna will leave Basubari. Anurag got a call from the hospital and he got to know that the blood has been arranged from an unknown donor. It creates doubt in Anurag’s brain.

