Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 29, 2020 written update: In the last episode we have seen that Prerna got disappointed from Anurag’s decision as he called Prerna child Bajaj blood and said that he is ready to accept the child. To which Prerna get offended and went home. Later, Anurag went to Prerna’s place and convince Veena that he really loves a lot Prerna. Veena got convinced and said she knows that how much Anurag loves Prerna, then Anurag proposed Prerna for marriage and decided to get married on the next day.

After that, Prerna begins the preparations for her and Anurag’s marriage later Prerna got to know about Sonalika and Anurag’s affair. Prerna saw that Anurag and Komolika were together and they were plotting against Prerna. She got to know that Anurag is only marrying her to get the money of Mr Bajaj. Prerna got upset and she won’t believe that Anurag could do you such a big plotting against her.

Then Anurag came to her and tell her that it was a part of his plan and he knows that Sonalika is real Komolika Prerna trusted Anurag and decided to support him. Prerna started preparations of her marriage with Anurag then Komolika came to her and said that Anurag is cheating on him and he only loves Komolika. Prerna abolished all her blames and said that she doesn’t care about it. Now, it will be interesting to see if there would be able to get married or a new twist will ruin their relationship.

