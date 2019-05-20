Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes is amongst the most stunning actors who just in a small time span has carved herself a niche in the industry. Recently, rumours revealed that Erica will be quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Here is the actual truth behind Erica Fernandes' exit from the show.

Erica Fernandes is one of the leading actors of the industry who misses no chance of impressing fans, starting from her on-screen performance to her hot social media clicks, the actor hits all the charts well. Currently, the actor has conquered many hearts with the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Some days back, there were reports that the diva will be leaving the show following the steps of Hina Khan. It was quite weird as the actor also refused to comment on the same issue. Recently, one of the sources revealed that since the Hina Khan who played the lead negative role in the show has left the show, the makers wanted to incite the audience so they spiced up a little so that the audience becomes more curious.

The source also revealed that Komolika will be pushing Prerna off a hill top and Prerna will go missing. Post to which, Erica will return back with Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover. Reports suggest that this time Erica will appear in an all-new look and will continue to dazzle well on-screens which will be quite interesting to watch. While Hina Khan will finish herself and will take an exit from the show.

Moreover, Hina Khan has promised that after finishing up with her ongoing commitments, the actor will return back in the show and will continue to spread her glamour in the show like she always does. Currently, the makers are much-excited to showcase this turning point in the show which will astonish their fans completely.

Currently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is riding high on the TRP charts. The show is a reboot of 2001 show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which featured Shweta Tiwari, Roni Roy and Urvashi Dholakia in lead roles. Recently, reports also revealed that soon the character of Mr Bajaj will take an entry in the show and which can make the show even more interesting.

Erica Fernandes is one of the top rated actors as she commenced her career by making her debut in Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu in the role of Manjari in 2013. Post to it, the actor appeared in a series of hit films like Galipatam, Ninnindale, Vizhithiru and many more and subsequently shifted to Hindi television industry by appearing in Tv Series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

