The sexy latke Jhatke of Hina Khan are all over the internet. The audience is going gaga over her dark kohled eyes and attractive body. Hina playing the role of Komolika made so much buzz that the promo video has even beaten the video where Ekta Kapoor pitched Shahrukh khan to introduce the characters. According to what we see, video featuring Hina has double number of likes.

The most awaited character of the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Komolika will finally be seen on the show. After a series of speculations, the news of Hina Khan playing the role got confirmed when Ekta Kapoor posted the promo video on her official Instagram account. One of the most memorable negative characters on television, Komolika was much-discussed when Ekta Kapoor announced the making of Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot. Guesses were made saying that Hina Khan will be playing the but since the time it has got confirmed, people are crazily excited for it.

The makers made a lot of efforts in promoting it well. Starting from installing human size statues of the lead characters across heritage locations of different states. Followed by Ekta Kapoor picthing in Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan to introduce the lead actors Parth Samthan & Erica Fernandez. With the presence of King Khan himself, the teaser was successful in capturing million hearts.

All these time, the guesses about Hina Khan being Komolika was on fleek and people were excited to see who grabs more attention, Krsytle D’souza or Hina Khan. Now, it is quite convincing to say that no doubt, Hina is winning the race and the credit might be shared with her stints on Bigg Boss which won her great popularity.

As soon as Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to post a teaser showing Hina Khan;s first look as Komolika, it set the internet on fire. With overflowing likes and appreciations, the video got loved too much by the audience. The social media went berserk as her massive fanbase created a lot of buzz for her. The sexy backless choli and the toned body of Hina has triggered an unexpected obsession in the fans which is taking the internet by storm.

Surprisingly, the promo featuring television hottie Hina Khan fetched double number of views of the first teaser introducing the lead actors that featured Shah Rukh Khan. Hina Khan has such a loyal fanbase that it has beaten Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan very easily. This can be a threat for the lead actors because if Hina aka Komolika has captured hearts so easily, it will get difficult for them to compete with her popularity.

