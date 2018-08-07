As the date of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to go on air is coming close, the makers have started revealing the cast of iconic drama. Prerna and Anurag's love saga will start from September 10 on Star Plus. As per sources, Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee have been roped for the show. Erica Fernandes will be seen essaying the role of Prerna in the upcoming drama.

The much anticipated drama is back to lime light yet again and this time for the supporting roles. While Ekta Kapoor’s iconic drama will go on air from September 10, this year at 8:00 pm every day, the male lead of the show is still a mystery for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans. The makers in the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 revealed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandes will essay the role of Prerna, Parth Samthaan as per sources will play the role of Anurag. Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan will make her comeback from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Kamolika, the famous vicious lady of 2001 love saga.

Earlier, it was reported that Kapil Sharma show actor Sumona Chakravarti has been roped for Anurag’s sister Nivedita in the show while Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actor Sahil Anand will essay Sumona’s husband in the show. Shubhaavi Choksey from superhit movie Dhadak will be playing Anurag’s mother. Famous small screen actors Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee will play Prerna’s parents in the much-awaited show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Take a look at the list of actors to star in famous soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2:

Last month, Cezanne Khan in an interview was noted saying that he is happy and thrilled about the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor wished the team of KZK2 good luck. He even revealed that he never got a chance to watch his own show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ek Ladki Anjaani Si actor is connected to some of the industry folks on Facebook.

