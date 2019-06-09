Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover is back in his form after six years and will play the iconic character of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Recently, the first look of Karan Grover as Mr Bajaj is out and is creating a buzz on the Internet. Take a look:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Finally, the wait is over for those who were eagerly waiting for the entry of the iconic character of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan Singh Grover is returning back on-screens after six years with a big buzz. The actor will reportedly play the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in the show. The show is the reboot of the Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy’s show which is currently riding high on the TRP charts. The show features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles and is currently among the favourite list of the fans.

Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Rishabh Bajaj has recently shot for the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the hardworking actor has shot for it really well. Recently, the allrounder in an interview with a media portal revealed a lot about the promo. He recently revealed the dates so as to when the audience will be able to watch the promo. He said that in a day or two, the promo will be telecasted on the Television.

Recently, the first look of Karan as Mr Bajaj has revealed and has created a buzz on social media. With grey hair and beard, the actor is suiting the character well. Moreover, in a business suit, the actor is looking dapper.

When the original cast Ronit Roy was informed about Karan Singh Grover playing his role, he was very happy and said that Karan will do a great job and will fulfil the expectations of his fans. Karan Singh Grover last appeared six years back in the serial Qubool Hai opposite Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti and both of them did a great job in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama television series which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms. Earlier Hina Khan was reprising the role of Komolika but due to her commitments, she had to take an exit from the show.

