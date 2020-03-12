Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 12, 2020 written updates: Anurag saw Prerna in the auction and got shocked to see the changed Prerna. He did not tell anything to her because he was worried that Prerna will get into the danger.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 12, 2020 written updates: At the beginning of the episode Prrena was making a plan to destroy Anurag Basu. She read all his documents and thought that she will ruin the Basu family in the business and will take her revenge. Anurag was planning a Basu city for that he was trying to grab the land near to his mall land.

But Prerna decided to take over the land and tried to destroy Anurag Basu. On the other hand, a cute love story begins among Kaushik and cookie. Kaushik and Cookie met, again and again, to help her to wear her earing. Because of Anurag and Prerna but for reasons, again and again, they help each other. A cute moment happened when Kaushik.

But due to which Kaushik and Kookie did not reach the auction on time. Prerna did a non-stop bidding and Anurag lost the auction. Anurag got shocked that why somebody spends such a huge amount on this land. Anurag then reached to the lady and said that she had destroyed his dream. Prerna then turned around and said now he has to be prepared for all this.

Anurag and Prerna then got locked into the same lift and commented on each other’s work. Then Prerna told him her plan and said that she decided to destroy him. Kookie and Kaushik were waiting for Anurag and Prerna on reception and were fighting like a cute couple. Anurag then called Kaushik to get them out of the lift.

