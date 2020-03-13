Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 13, 2020 written updates: In the recent episode, we have seen that Anurag and Prerna get locked into the lift and they get into a harsh communication. Prerna told Anurag that she came back to take revenge from Anurag. She wanted to spoil him and his family. By the time Komolika called Anurag and said that why he was talking weird and she asked if somebody else is there.

Then Anurag said nobody is there and he will call her back and tell her how much he loves her. Meanwhile, Prerna was listening to the conversation she reacted as she doesn’t care. After that Prerna received the call from Mr Bajaj. Mr Bajaj asked her if she is ok or not as Kookie called him and informed him that Prerna got locked inside the lift.

Prerna said that she is ok and there is nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, cookie and Kaushik went to the reception and ask for help, then they finally bring out Prerna and Anurag. Anurag went back to his home after dropping Kaushik in his college. Mohini asked Anurag that how could he lost the deal. Even Nivedita lashed out on him and asked who’s that woman who gave a challenge to Basu family.

Anurag told her that it is a business deal and things happen in such business deals. If she had met her family or not. Prerna said that she wants to be mentally stable before she went to meet her family. On the other hand, cookie and Kaushik tragically met again in the same college.

