Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 2, 2020 written update: Prerna and Anurag got separated and started a new life with different partners. Now it will be interesting to see that what is the actual reason behind their separation

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 2, 2020 written update: In today’s episode Prerna went to get back her child from the orphanage. Where Anurag has sent her but when Prerna reached to the orphanage she got to know that the orphanage get fired and due to some serious incident the fire got spread all over the orphanage. And the newborn baby came to that orphanage lost her life.

Anurag and Komolika send her into the orphanage that thought made Prerna upset. Prerna got broken into pieces as she realised that she lost her husband and now her daughter too. This situation was indeed heartbreaking for Prerna but Mr Bajaj gives her emotional support and made her realise that she deserves a better life.

He said that his daughter cookie needs Prerna and he wanted to take her to London so that they can live a happy life. Then the show took the leap of 8 years where we see Prerna and Anurag living two different lives. Anurag and Prerna both received Business Award for their achievement but with different life partners.

Anurag got paired with Komolika whereas Prerna started spending a happy life with Mr Bajaj. Anurag gives credit of the success to Komolika and Prerna gave the success credit to Mr Bajaj. But then a twist came when we got to know that Anurag was doing all under the pressure of Komolika and actually he has no feeling for her. Now it will be interesting to see what is the actual reason behind their separation.

