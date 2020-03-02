In the recent episode, we have seen that Prerna has got some doubt over Anurag as she saw her husband with somebody else. Well, Anurag and Komolika together is a big shock for the fans. Anurag said that he loves Komolika not Prerna and he was there with Prerna just for Mr Bajaj’s money. Today Anurag got to sign some papers from Prerna then he took her to some special place. he said that he wanted to tell her something in a something special place. He took her to Howrah Bridge there he pushed Prerna.

Firstly he talks nicely to her and tell her how much he loves her then unexpectedly Anurag pushed Prerna from the bridge and then left from there. And then Mr Bajaj came to save Prerna Mr Bajaj took Prernato a different place where he told her about Anurag’s mission to marry her. Mr Bajaj informed her that Anurag got signed the papers in which Mr Bajaj has given the property to Prerna’s child.

After getting the truth Prerna ran to meet Anurag but she saw Anurag and Komolika together. Mr Bajaj reaches there and take her back from that place. Mr Bajaj come back is also unexpected because there were rumours that Karan Singh Grover will not be back as Mr Bajaj and it was a little shocker for all Karan Grovers’s fans. But now everybody is excited to watch the love story in between Mr Bajaj and Prerna, let’s see what will happen next.

