Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 5, 2020 written update: Prerna decided to comes back to Kolkata and wished that she will get a chance to meet Anurag. So that she can take her revenge. She comes with Mr Bajaj's daughter Cookie who came to find a match for her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 5, 2020 written update: Prerna and Anurag who have been there for each other and promised to spend all their life together have now part ways. Prerna has started a new life with Mr Bajaj and Anurag had forcefully moved on with Komolika. They both have chosen the ways but destiny have something else for them. Prerna convinces Mr Bajaj to let her go to Kolkata. Prerna and her daughter Cookie took a flight to Kolkata where Prerna was thinking about the future.

On the other hand, Anurag’s nephew also grown up and asked him to go on a trip with him. Anurag was unaware of Prerna’s mission and her opinion about him. Anurag had accepted the harsh reality that he has lost Prerna for life. Whereas Prerna said that she will never let Anurag grow. Prerna added that she will go in front of Anurag and remind her that what he has done to her. She said that she will take everything from Anurag and will not stay happy at all. She will remind Anurag of all his mistakes and will force her to stay guilty on it.

Prerna reached Kolkata airport with Cookie but their bags got exchanged with someone. Anurag Basu also reached the airport to pick up her cousin’s sister. Then the air hostess revealed that Prerna’s bag got exchanged with Anurag’s sister. Anurag saw Prerna’s name on the and went to change his bag but he found Cookie in place of Prerna.

