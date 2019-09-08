Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan won man hearts with her villain role Komloika but sadly the diva had to leave the soap opera industry for her Bollywood career. As Ekta Kapoor and team have been on a lookout for Hina Khan's replacenet they have zeroed down on Sanya Irani and Jasmin Bhasin.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After entertaining fans with her role as Komolika, Hina Khan, has left the soap industry for a while to make her career in the Bollywood. From her charming persona to her versatile picks, Hina Khan has become a household name but sadly she won’t be a part of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. According to reports, Ekta Kapoor since Hina Khan resigned, has been on a lookout for a new face who can replace Ms. Khan and give the role of Komolika justice.

As per sources, Hina Khan won’t be returning to sets anytime soon. She was getting replaced earlier by Sanya Irani, but the actress backed out and now the team has zeroed down on Tashan E Ishq star Jasmin Bhasin. The young debutant started her career back in 2015 with Zee Tv show as Twinkle Taneja, and in a short while as made a name for herself in the soap opera industry. Apart from that, she has also worked in Colors Tv show Dil Se Dil Tak as Teni and currently is working as Happy Mehra in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

As per reports, the writers are bringing back Komolika with Mr. Bajaj – Karan Singh Grover this time. A number of television stars were being suggested for the role but at the end, Ekta Kapoor wanted Sanya Irani but had to zero down at Jasmin Bhasin who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. However, no news is confirmed till date, the official announcement is still underway.

Talking about Hina Khan’s replacement Jasmin Bhasin, apart from starring in three television shows she has been a part of the reality tv shows as well, such as Dandiya Nights, Fear FActor- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Nach Baliye, and has even featured in many south movies of different languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu. Some of her renowned movies are- Vaanam, KArodpathi, Beware Of Dogs, Veta, Ladies and Gentleman, and Jil Jung Juk.

