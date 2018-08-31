While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to go on air from September, Shweta Tiwari was noted saying that she suggested her daughter go ahead with the offer of her playing the role of Prerna. Even Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji tried to convince her that she should go for it.

Well, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air from September, the audience has already started missing Shweta Tiwari who was seen essaying the role of household name Prerna in the iconic show of Ekta Kapoor. The love saga that aired from 2001 to 2008 starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan as the protagonist of the show. While talking about her upcoming project Jab We Separated, Tiwari was noted saying that Palak was offered the role of female protagonist for the sequel of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Shweta Tiwari was noted saying that she suggested her daughter to go ahead with the offer of her playing the role of Prerna. Even Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji tried to convince her that she should go for it. Palak refused and told her mom that she thinks she is not for daily soaps and work day in and day out. She further added by saying that she said, “Right now I don’t want to do it. Even if I have to do it, then I’ll do it later.”

Tiwari further added that she never forces anything on her daughter or tell her what to do. Palak is a very intelligent girl. Palak wants to be an actress and she has already decided that if she will do anything in her life then it will be related to this industry. Shweta further added that she is the one who takes her own call and says no or yes to projects.

Recently, few videos and photos of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez having fun at the set of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in Bengali outfit went viral on social media. Take a look at the video.

