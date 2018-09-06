Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan is a famous TV actor who started his career as first runner-up in Pantaloon Fresh Face 2012. The actor's Instagram bio says he fond of acting, food, fashion and travelling. With a huge following on Instagram with 846k followers, the actor has been part of many web series and famous TV serials.

Parth Samthaan, who is currently playing the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which features on Star Plus, is known as popular TV actor. He gained limelight after he was seen in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, playing the role of Manik Malhotra. The young actor started his career as first runner-up in Pantaloon Fresh Face 2012.

Parth was born in Mumbai, he completed his schooling from Panchagani.

The 27-year-old actor was earlier in the news when he accused Vikas Gupta, the producer and programming head of a Hindi entertainment channel of molesting him in December 2013. However prominent TV producer Ekta Kapoor later apparently said that the duo was in a relationship and that Parth had been lying about the alleged relationship. She also said that the duo was on holiday to Bangkok, as reported by Times of India.

In an interview with the leading dailies, he said that controversies are part of actor’s life and they only make people strong.

He further said during the big controversy which centred around Vikas Gupta, he was extensively supported by his family and friends.

The controversy came to light after Vikas shared an intimate bedroom picture of the two on social media and defended himself against Parth’s allegations of molestation.

