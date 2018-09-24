The much-awaited show of Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is grabbing our attention for every reason. Be it their star cast or the promo song, the reboot version of the show is making the netizens go crazy. Now, the lead actor Parth Samthaan has shared a video where he can be seen dancing with his co-actor Erica Fernandes. Take a look.

Ever since Ekta Kapoor has announced the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, every single detail about the second season is a hot scoop of the Telly world. From their promo to their new ensemble cast, the show is grabbing our attention for all the right reasons. Now, the lead actor Parth Samthaan has shared a video where he can be seen performing a ball dance on the promo song of the show with his co-actor Erica Fernandes.

In the caption, he mentioned that he is quite nervous and excited about the show, which will be aired on September 25th. In the video, needless to say, both actors look beautiful together while dancing.

Parth looks handsome in his blue suit while Erica is looking gorgeous than ever in her red outfit. In the video, they have tried to recreate the magic of 2002’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay’s era Prerna and Anurag Basu. The chemistry between the duo is simply alluring in the video. Soon after his post, the comments section was bombarded with the best wishes for the actor and team.

A few weeks ago, on the teaser launch, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan introduced the characters and narrated their story of unrequited love.

Recently, it was in the news that Hina Khan has been roped in to essay the role of Komolika. As there is no confirmation over it, various names cropped up for the role. Among them, Krystle D’souza and Madhurima Tuli are top contenders. In an interview with a leading daily, Hina Khan revealed that she has been approached by Balaji Telefilms but she did not make any confirmation.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is the second season of Shweta Tiwari- Cezanne Khan starrer Kasauti Zindagi Kay that aired from 2002 to 2008.

Now, we just can’t contain our excitement to watch the show and eager to know the actor who will play Komolika’s role.

