Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: One of the most-watched shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is heading towards a new twist, where Prerna intentionally will meet her daughter. In the upcoming, episode Prerna was seen talking to herself, where she recalls Anurag’s betrayal and says to herself, that she will destroy him as he killed her dream and their daughter.

However, Komolika knows all the truth related to there daughter, but she hides from her and will be seen telling her that her kid is no more, cut to another scene, a cute kid was playing with a red balloon, amid that ballon goes into Prerna’s car and that’s how Prerna meets her daughter unknowingly.

In the other scene, that kid tells all about Prerna to her caretaker. In the earlier episode, Indian viewers watched where Komolika was seen scolding Nivedita for raising her voice in front of her, she fires her and hired Ronit as his replacement. While, Prerna was seen talking to her mother about her journey after Anurag’s betrayal and said, she has London apartment and KB group of industries, she has built her own empire without anyone’s support.

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo:

Meanwhile, Prerna and Nivedita get into heated arguments as Nivedita blames her for losing her CEO position. While Prerna thinks that its time to seek revenge from Anurag. While, on the other hand, Anurag seems to be happy after seeing Prerna alive. Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan, and Erica Fernandes are in lead roles.

