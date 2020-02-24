Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 preview February 24, 2020: In today's episode, Viraj will be seen capturing Anurag and Prerna in his house and will be seen shooting Prerna. Read the details here–

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 preview: Television actors and daily soaps play a vital role in audience life as they become a permanent source of entertainment. One such show, which has not just garnered praises, it also performs high on TRP grounds is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. With an innovative script, a gripping story and interesting twists and turns, Ekta Kapoor has no doubt made the second season her fans favorite and keeps bringing in new supporting actors to add the missing charm.

In the last few episodes, we saw Anurag leaving no stone unturned to unveil Viraj’s evil plan but it seems that all his efforts get ruined as reports reveal that in today’s episode Viraj captures Anurag and Prerna at his place and will be seen threatening them to follow his orders. Later, Prerna will agree to get married to Viraj. He will take Prerna to a temple and will be seen shooting her.

It seems that Ekta Kapoor, who is behind the show is no mood to make the show monotonous and keeps adding new elements to make it more interesting and entertaining.

Apart from the show, Erica Fernandez, who is among the finest actors of the Television, also shared her look from Fitlook magazine. In the photo, Erica Fernandez was looking stunning dressed in an off-shoulder red and black dress.

