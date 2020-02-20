Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 preview: Anurag learned Viraj truth, he found some identity cards from his house that create suspicion in his mind. Prerna also reached Viraj's house where he put her n gunpoint.

Anurag learned Viraj’s truth, he found some identity cards from his house that creates suspicion in his mind. Anurag then called Viraj and told him that he got to know everything about him. He tried to terrify him but totally opposite thing happened. Anurag got to know that he is far away from him and Prerna is in danger.

On the other hand, Prerna went to Viraj’s house to talk to him but there she found something else. She saw that Viraj was talking to Anurag and suddenly he kept Prerna on the gunpoint. Prerna was in a big shock after watching Viraj with a gun and pointing it on her. Anurag heard everything on the phone and tried to communicate but he failed.

Viraj told Anurag that he is going to kill Prerna and told the reasons for the same. He said that no one can now save Prerna. Prerna was surprised to see the sudden change in Viraj and she got confused because of Viraj’s behaviour. Prerna somehow understood that it might be the plan of Komolika who wanted to kill her.

Viraj revealed his plotting to kill Prerna and tell her that hoe he was involved in every plan of Komolika to kill her. He also revealed that he planned the marriage to take revenge, he has never been in love with him. He strategizes to win her mother’s heart so that they can get married. After learning the truth Prerna tried to save her unborn child from Viraj’s evil plan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App