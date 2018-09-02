And the much-anticipated Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 trailer is out! With superstar Shah Rukh Khan introducing the main leads of the show, Erica Fernandez will be seen as Prerna while Parth Samthaan will play Anurag Basu for Ekta Kapoor's iconic show.

“Kabhi rail ki patriyon ko gaur se dekha hai? Ek ajeeb sa rishta hota hai inme. Meelon tak saath chalti hai lekin kabhi ek nahi hoti. Anurag aur Prerna inki story bhi kuch aisi hai. Ek jameen to ek aasmaan. Sadiyon se saath, lekin dooriyan barkarar. Aakhir chahat ke safar mein kitni kasautiyon se guzrega inka pyaar, Shah Rukh Khan is heard while introducing the lead roles.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share the exciting trailer with the fans. In her post, she wrote, “Anurag and Prerna ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves… destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ….no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers …introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE .”

