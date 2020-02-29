Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert: Anurag and Prerna love story is one of the most favourite love stories of the television shows. Now and Prerna and Anurag are reunited and they are going to marry each other but there is something else in the mind of Anurag, here is what happened next.

In the latest episode, we have seen that Anurag Learns that Sneha is the daughter of Mr Bajaj. After knowing the reality, Anurag decided to keep the child of Prerna and Mr Bajaj. After listening to this Prerna reacted and left the house of Anurag she is said that if Anurag could not believe her then she is not going to live in the house.

Anurag then went to Prerna’s house and try to convince her that she is his priority and she will always remain important to him. Anurag said that he didn’t mean that he just wanted to tell her that Anurag will always be there for Prerna in all the situations. After that Anurag proposed Prerna for marriage and they decided to get married on the next day.

Prerna started preparing for her marriage but then Prerna saw Anurag and Komolika together. Prerna learns that Anurag was plotting against her he loves Sonalika, not Prerna. Anurag revealed that he wanted to marry Prerna because he is facing a loss in business. After Bjaj’s plane crash all his money went to Prerna so Anurag basically getting married to Prerna so that he could get the money.

Listening to this Prerna gets broken into pieces and went back from their place. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken in many twists and turns in the show and in the life of Anurag and Prerna. But every time they get to reunite and show their love for each other now it will be interesting to see if the couple will read unite this time or Komolika will win.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App