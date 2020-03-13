Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert: Prerna and Anurag met after 8 years but as business rivals. They saw each other and got stuck in the lift but they did not tell each other about their past life.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert: Anurag and Prerna got apart from each other because of Komolika’s plan. Prerna came back to Anurag’s life and won the business project. She said that she is going to defeat him on each and every step now. Prerna’s changed look shocked Anurag but he decided to keep close his identity from the home.

Anurag then went back home and saw Nivedita and his mother. They asked him how did he lost the business deal but Anurag doesn’t want to reveal Prerna’s identity. Anurag manipulated and said that he have no idea who has won the deal. He said that things happen in the business and they must have leave it now. But Anurag plans a party to balance the situation and make the tense atmosphere happy.

Anurag and Prerna then take their paths and decided to take revenge. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj tried hard to help Prerna, he did not come to India but still, he was helping her on every instance. Mr Bajaj calculated all her moves and get the plans ready for every node. Till now Komolika has not reacted to anything but she also got shocked when she was Prerna.

Mr Bajaj then came to India for Anurag’s big party and celebration. He told Anurag that Prerna was killed in that accident not she is a changed woman. She is not Anurag’s Prerna, she belongs to Mr Bajaj now. Now the new rivalry begins among Mr Bajaj and Anurag.

