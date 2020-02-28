Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert: Anurag gets shocked after knowing the truth, he got to know that Mr Bjaj and baby have the same blood group. Anurag then suspected Bajaj to be Sneha's father. Learn what happened next.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert: In the last episodes of Kasautii Zindagaii kay 2, we have seen that Anurag tried his level best to protect Sneha as she was suffering from a disease. Anurag;’s blood did not match with his daughter so he went to another place to find the blood. Then suddenly a donor reached to them and he gave the blood to his daughter with revealing his identity.

Anurag then got worried about such action and he wanted o know more about it. Anurag then sends his detectives to find https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTKxSiajIewout about the donor. Anurag did not tell anything to Prerna and he reflected that everything is alright. But during his investigation, Anurag got to know that there is something fishy. Anurag learned that the donor of her child was no one else but Mr bajaj.

Anurag gets shocked after knowing the truth, he got to know that Mr Bjaj and baby have the same blood group. Anurag then suspected Bajaj to be Sneha’s father. Anurag got hurt when he got to know the reality. Anurag wanted to be double sure o his suspicion, till not he did not say a word to Prerna and him as trying to figure out more.

Anurag and Prerna reached to their happy point but the twist came into the show, now this will be interesting to see how Anurag and Prerna will fight with their destiny. For more such updates and written episodes of your favourite serials stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App