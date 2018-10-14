Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After a series of speculations and rumours, the news of Hina Khan being Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika got confirmed by Ekta Kapoor when she posted a teaser of new Komolika on her official Instagram handle. The first look of Hina as Komolika will leave you stunned. The sizzling beauty will soon be seen as the vamp of this love saga adding all the spice to it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: One of the most memorable television love saga’s of the 90s, Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been creating a lot of buzz since the time it was announced. Now, it is again on limelight for the spiciest character of the show Komolika as it is confirmed that telly beauty Hina Khan will be portraying the role. Recently, the maker of the show, Ekta Kapoor hinted about this too and also said that real tadka will be added by the entry of Komolika in the show. The first look of Hina Khan as Komolika is unleashed and the fans are going gaga over it.

Tripling the excitement, Ekta Kapoor just released a teaser featuring Hina Khan on her official Instagram account and it is all over the internet. Hina Khan is looking absolutely beautiful in the dark-kohled look and her wavy hair curls will surely sway you. Carrying the typical Komolika avatar, Hina is stealing the show. Here’s proof:

In this teaser, Hina Khan can be seen dazzling in a black and silver lehenga choli. The diva is blending completely with what the fans expected her to look in the role of Komolika. The gorgeous nose ring added up to her hotness and as a matter of fact, it might be a signature statement for this instalment of the show. The sexy Kamar-bandh flaunting her curves and the necklace, Jhumkas giving the desi touch is sure to steal a lot of hearts.

Komolika Chaubey, daughter of Siddhant Chaubey has already given a teasing appearance on the show but Hina’s presence is still awaited. Hina is walking like a swan in the teaser and her sexy kamar is taking the social media by storm.

As per a few media reports, Erica aka Prerna will be sold to Siddhant Chaubey, who runs a sex racket in the show. Chaubey is a politician from Meerut who will add all the drama to the storyline with his daughter Komolika Chaubey. Hina Khan’s look from the show is getting a lot of love and admiration from the audience.

