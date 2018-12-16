Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes and Sahil Anand’s funny video goes viral on social media. Apparently, Sahil was suppose to hit Erica on her head for a scene but it ended up becoming hilarious as instead of hitting her on her head, the stick landed on her nose. Take a sneak peek to the video of Erica and Sahil having fun at the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w11agyigZvA

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: One of the most famous and much-loved show of Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is doing great at the TRP list. With audience and critics’ satisfaction with the ongoing drama and newbies in the iconic show, Ekta Kapoor’s KZK is much more than what we think. Well, we all know how Anurag Basu is after Naveen’s life to save his lady love Prerna from his wicked plans of misusing her, in the show. But wait! There’s more to the drama that is not aired on-screen.

Well, we all know how funny Sahil Anand in reality and reel life is. But have you seen this hilarious video of him hitting Erica Fernandes, the leading lady of the show, with a wooden stick? If not, take a sneak peek to the video that has already set the Internet on fire as it is so hilarious to watch on how Anand took retakes to hit the beauty of the show for a scene. Apparently, Sahil was suppose to hit her on head but maybe the star was nervous and eventually ended up landing the stick on Erica’s nose.

The video which was shared by Erica Fernandes for her 1.2 million fans on Instagram yesterday i.e. December 15, has so far garnered over 6,44,550 likes on photo-sharing app.

