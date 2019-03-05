Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan and Komolika aka Hina Khan's interesting wedding episode, fans are eagerly waiting to watch how Prerna aka Erica Fernandes's entry in Basu house. In the latest video that is doing round the corner, Mohini Moloy Basu is seen warning her son about Prerna's revenge.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Amid all the ongoing tensions related to Anurag Basu’s father Moloy Basu’s health, the entire Basu family decided to get Anurag married to Komolika which broke Prerna’s heart and all hopes of staying with her paramour for the entire life. With Prerna landing in the hospital after meeting with an accident, Anurag decides to not put the sindoor in Komolika’s forehead as he made the same promise to Prerna. From Mohini Moloy Basu, Nivedita Basu Sengupta, Siddhant Chaubey getting mad at Anurag to Komolika taking Anurag’s side, the latest episode of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show named Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is as interesting as any Bollywood film’s climax.

According to the video going viral on social media, Anurag Basu in the upcoming episode will be seen getting worried about Prerna’s health. He is, in fact, noted saying to his mother Mohini Moloy Basu aka Shubhavi Choksey that Prerna is his first responsibility and then comes Komolika aka Hina Khan. The upcoming episode will also reveal that Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes is expecting Anurag Basu’s child and shift to Basu house to take revenge from Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan. It will be interesting to watch Prerna, Komolika and Anurag staying under one roof in the upcoming show.

Well, fans are eagerly waiting to know that will Anurag leave his contracted wedding reception with Komolika for Prerna and will he get to know about Prerna’s pregnancy? In the meanwhile, take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo for upcoming episodes:

