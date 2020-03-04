Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview, March 4 2020: In the upcoming episode, Prerna turns leading women entrepreneurs in London and reminds Bajaj of her deal. Read the entire details below–

Kasautii Zindagii Kay preview, March 4, 2020: Starplus’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently on a high drama dose as the makers are missing no chance of adding new twists and turns in order to make the show more entertaining. From Prerna (Erica Fernandez) pregnancy to Komolika’s return and now Anurag killing Prerna, the show is no doubt become the most-watched daily soaps, high on TRP Charts.

As per the last episodes, Anurag attempted to kill Prerna and then the makers have brought the show on a leap of eight years. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna have settled in London and the latter has now become among the leading women entrepreneurs. Further, her only motive of life has now become revenge from Anurag Basu and further, she also wants to avenge for the death of her daughter.

In the last episode, Prerna wins the best Business Award 2020 and will be seen demanding Bajaj for going back to Kolkata as per their deal. Mr. Bajaj agrees to her decision and flies to Kolkata.

Overall, it will be quite exciting to see how Prerna takes revenge from Anurag and all the Basu’s for their betrayal and killing her daughter. Further, will Komolika be successful in influencing Anurag against Prerna?

