Kasautii Zindagii Kay 6 March 2020 preview: In tonight episode, Prerna will be seen visiting Goddess Durga's pandal after landing in Kolkata. Will she cross paths with Anurag there after a span of 8 years?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 6 March 2020 preview: Prerna is back in Kolkata stronger and wiser after a gap of 8 years. When the last time she was here, she did not wanted to live anymore after Anurag’s betrayal and her daughter Sneha’s death but now things have changed. With Mr Bajaj’s help, Prerna managed to come out of the trauma and win International Businesswoman of the year award. As she climbs the ladder of success, her only motive is to destroy Anurag Basu and make him suffer for what he did to her.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna will get to know that there is a massive pooja happening in Kolkata of Goddess Durga. Thus, she decides to go and seek her blessings. After all, it will be Goddess Durga who will give her the strength to face people who did her wrong. However, it will be interesting to see if she will come face to face with Anurag at the pandal itself.

Earlier, Prerna and Anurag were about face each other at the airport after their luggages get exchanged. However, as fate would have it, Prerna only hears Anurag’s voice and the duo don’t meet despite being in the same vicinity. Even years later, they are fresh in each other’s memories. While Prerna is settled in London with Mr Bajaj, Anurag is married to Komolika.

Latest reports also say that Anurag killed Prerna by pushing her off the bridge for her own good. He wanted to save her life. What will be the new twist in Kasautii Zindagii kay. To know, stay tuned to Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus at 8 pm every Monday to Saturday.

