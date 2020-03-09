Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: Prerna and Anurag are all set to be reunited in tonight's episode. However, their life will be in danger after being trapped in a Goddess Durga, which is on fire.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: After a separation of 8 years, Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu are all set to reunite in tonight’s episode but it will be no less than a tragedy. In a few videos that have gone viral on social media, Anurag can be seen lying unconscious in a Goddess Durga’s pandal, which is set on fire. Looking at Anurag’s plight, Prerna gets worried and rushes towards him. After several attempts to save him, Prerna too gets unconscious and they both are seen trapped inside.

Meanwhile, Anurag’s mother Mohini and Mr Bajaj’s daughter Kuki also reach the spot. Mr Bajaj’s daughter Kuki says to herself that she has to save Prerna anyhow and rushes towards the car. She starts the car and starts driving towards Anurag and Prerna. Would Kuki be able to save Prerna and Anurag or endanger their lives further? To know, watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus tonight at 8 pm.

Before the incident, Prerna will finally meet her mother and bhabhi. When her mother exclaims that she thought Prerna is dead, Prerna reveals to her that she is right because Anurag had tried to kill her.

While Anurag’s betrayal towards Prerna came as a shock, he revealed in an earlier episode that he had to push Prerna off the Howdah bridge to save her from Komolika. Komolika had threatened Anurag that if he does not kill Prerna, she will put first-degree murder charges against her for pushing Viraj off the cliff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App