Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee's off-screen bond is grabbing all the right attention. Recently, Aamna Sharif surprised Pooja Banerjee by gifting her a beautiful dress.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: It is a popular misconception that women do not get along well in the film and television industry. Shattering such myths, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Aamna Sharif and Nivedika aka Pooja Banerjee are setting new friendship goals in town. Especially with Aamna’s adorable gesture for Pooja, which left the latter overwhelmed and is now melting hearts on social media.

It so happened that Pooja was shooting for an upcoming project in Nepal. When she returned to Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets days later, she was welcomed with a special surprise planned by Aamna. Considering her love for fashion and style, Aamna had surprised Pooja with a beautiful dress. Expressing her excitement over the same, Pooja praised her effort and said that she is thrilled to receive such a sweet surprise.

All the actors in Kasautii Zindagii Kay might be at warring ends in the show but share a great bond on sets, where they all take care of each other. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Pooja Banerjee had shared a photo of her on-screen family on Instagram. Prior to that, the actor had also shared a photo with Aamna, in which the duo could be seen looking absolutely stunning in ethnic attires.

On the professional front, Pooja Banerjee was recently seen in Nach Baliye and Alt Balaji’s web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif is stealing all the limelight with her portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will also be seen in the upcoming film RoohiAfza.

