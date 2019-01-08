Erica Fernandes hot photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is among the top followed actors of the industry. The actor has a huge fan following and never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her hot updates. Recently, Erica's throwback picture is winning many hearts in ethnic attire, have a look

Erica Fernandes photos: Erica Fernandes has currently become an Internet sensation after serving the Television and film industry with her outstanding performances since last 5 years. The actor has a huge fan-following of 1.3 million and leaves no chance of gaining attention with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the diva’s throwback picture is winning many hearts on Instagram. In the photo, she is looking gorgeous in this ethnic look, dressed in kunbi handloom linen saree. The most attractive part about her outfit is her jewellery which is gaining attention. With soft curls and subtle makeup, the actor is killing the Internet with her looks.

The hardworking actor is currently her fans favourite due to her predominant role in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Prerna. The show is on High TRP graphs and is praised by their fans to the fullest. Earlier the actor featured in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with costar Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles which were also appreciated by her fans. The hardworking actor has also worked in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu films which proves the actor be an all-rounder and leaves no chance of proving herself on screens.

