Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes has created her Instagram wall exceptionally amazing. She has sequenced all her pictures in a unique way, the organization of her wall is just extravagant.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes has creatively set up her Instagram wall as she made is so beautiful and attractive. Erica planned her wall and did not post the random pictures on it. She has made a sequence to all her pictures and defined them in a particular manner. She opted for messages and quotes along with her pictures and kept the photos in such a manner that they made a collage together. Erica’s Insta collage is not just as ordinary as other collages. She has taker a photostory pattern to them and some are theme-based.

This collage is made up of multiple pictures of her posts, it took a lot of effort to self so particular about the sequence of posting, one cannot share the personal post in between otherwise it will ruin the sequence of the posts. She took care of the colour theme as well as the nature of the Picture. Undoubtedly her Instagram wall is a must-watch.

Erica Fernandes earlier was a YouTuber then she turned herself into an actress. She used to share makeup videos on her Youtube channel. After that, she served as a lead role in star plus serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Ese Bhi opposite to Shaheer Sheikh. The show gained huge popularity and people loved Erica and Shaheer’s chemistry a lot. Before locked down Erica was performing the most iconic character of Indian television Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite to Parth Samthan aka Anurag Basu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App