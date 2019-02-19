Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actors of the Indian television industry currently. Often in news for her stunning Instagram photo updates, the diva has once again created a buzz on the internet. This time, she is topping the headlines for her super-hot pool photos where she can be seen posing like a pro. Take a look!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is one of the most sizzling divas of the Indian television industry. The diva shot to fame from her debut tv show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose and since then she never looked back. Erica Jennifer Fernandes is better known with her stage name Erica Fernandes, The actor has featured in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films too and has done some modelling projects before her television career. Currently, Erica Fernandes is enjoying a massive fan following for her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and people are loving the way she is recreating the iconic role.

Well, the hot and happening beauty never misses a chance to impress her fans with her astonishing photo updates on social media. This time too, she is hogging ehadlines for a steamy hot pool photo of her which she shared on her social media account. About a few hours ago, Erica Fernandes took to her official Instagram account to post this photo and since then the fans are showering praises on it!

Erica Fernandes has also participated in beauty pageants including Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011 and now she also runs her own YouTube channel and posts beauty videos of her. Here are some of the most sizzling photos from her timeline!

