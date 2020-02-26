Manish Goel says he wants to write a book, stating fans appreciation on his Instagram posts got him interested into writing.

The actor behind Anupam Sengupta from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Manish Goel recently opened up about his love for poetry and how he would like to write a book someday.

The actor said that poetry wasn’t always planned it just happened, it was his habit of writing a diary that initially got him into writing

While the poetry on his Instagram posts and the love from fans which he received for those posts made him serious about writing and now he is planning to write a full-fledged book.

Manish Goel has been absent from the small screen for a long time now with his last appearance being in Nimki Vidhayak.

While his most substantial appearance coming in Crime Patrol,last year.

The actor spoke about how everyone’s life is full of ups and downs and likewise is his life which has been a roller coaster ride and he would love to come up with a book on his life and the ideology of never giving up which has allowed him to sustain in the industry over the years.

This book would be a great way for him to connect with his fans and introduce them to the milieu surrounding the content produced for the small screen which would likely be of great help to the aspiring actors who have no guiding force to help them out until they make it in the industry.

Manish Goel has shown keen interest in writing a book and proclaimed it was his dream to be involved in writing a book which he will take seriously and come up with something worth reading.

