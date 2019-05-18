Kasautii Zindagii Kay: After Hina Khan's exit, reports reveal that Erica Fernandes will also take an exit from Ekta Kapoor's show. However, no such reason has been stated for Erica's exit. Currently, the makers are in a dilemma to justify Erica's exit from the show. The show is riding high on TRP charts and soon Karan Singh Grover will also take an entry in the role of Mr Bajaj.

Hina Khan is among the leading stars who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her glamour and talent. Hina Khan has currently left the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has recently made a stunning debut at the Cannes 2019 some days back. Hina Khan has a huge fan base and after her exit, her fans are quite sad. Reports suggest that Hina Khan is currently gearing up for her short film Lines with Farida Jalal and recently she also shared the first poster of the film on social media, which is based on Kargil War. Recently, the reports revealed that Erica Fernandes, who is currently portraying the role of Prerna in the show will soon be leaving Ekta Kapoor’s show.

Reports also revealed that currently, the makers are in a dilemma so as to how to justify Erica’s exit in the show. However, no reasons have been stated for the actor’s exit. They are also planning whether Erica can be replaced or not. Talking about the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is among the high rated shows which are topping the TRP charts.

The show is a romantic drama Tv series which is produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms. The show features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee in lead roles. It is a reboot of 2001 series Kasautii Zindagii Kay which featured Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy.

Some days back, the reports also revealed that the show will soon surprise all the fans as there will be an interesting twist in the story of the show. Reports suggest that this is the time for Mr Bajaj to take an entry in the show, which will be portrayed by Karan Singh Grover. Reports also revealed that Ekta Kapoor can also take the show Switzerland. In the first series, Mr Bajaj was played by Ronit Roy.

It is said that Karan will soon sign the contract and join the sets of the show for shooting.

