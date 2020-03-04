Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj made a grand entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, his fan rejoiced by trending #WelcomeBackMrBajaj on Twitter. In return, Karan posted a video captioning it-- Yes, KSGians celebrate like this! Because Mr Bajaj is Karan Singh Grover trending In India.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: India’s most viewed and loved show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has had headed towards its biggest twist anyone could ever imagine! Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj is back with a bang, and just like in his daring avatar he saved Prerna from drowning. In the latest promo, Anurag Basu was seen killing her by pushing her from the cliff.

After saving Prerna’s life, Bajaj spoke out all the reasons of not coming back to her and stated, on the flight crash day, he was not there as he already got the news, that his competitors are planning his death. After surviving the crash, he thought to uncover the truth, but Prerna’s pregnancy stopped him as she was getting married to Basu.

Midst of all, Bajaj also revealed that papers she had signed, once again gave him all the authority of his business which was once taken from him by fraudulent. However, Prerna now hates Anurag for his betrayal. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover can’t stop gushing over his fans, as they rejoiced his comeback and trended #WelcomeBackMrBajaj. In return, the actor shared a thanking post and captioned it: Yes, KSGians celebrate like this! Because Mr Bajaj Is Karan Singh Grover Trending In India. No doubt, the popularity and love the show is getting is for its intriguing and fast spaced plot.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 4th March, 2020 Preview: Prerna reminds Mr Bajaj of her deal, wishes to go back to Kolkata to take her revenge

Check the post:

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s show going digital speculation ends; official statement released

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 3 March 2020, Episode 12 written updates: Mahi Vij, Jay Bhanushali enter Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra show

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App