Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has revealed that he plans to spend his next 21 days playing playstation. The actor has also shared a photo of himself playing playstation.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: In the challenging times of COVID-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan has found a perfect way to keep himself busy. Amidst the 21-day-long countrywide lockdown, Parth has decided to spend majority of time indoors while playing playstation. Sharing his plans to stay busy during home quarantine, Parth Samthaan treated his fans with an adorable photo on Instagram, which is making many of his female fans go gaga over him.

In the photo shared by Parth Samthaan on social media, he can be seen playing a game on his beloved playstation. He also asked his playstation to become his best friend for the next 21 days. Earlier, Parth had also shared a photo with his grandmother. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote in the caption that it is very important to be with our loved ones in the midst of coronavirus. He further urged everyone to stay isolated.

In the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in India, the shooting of all television shows, web series and films along with their production work has been brought to a halt. Of now, there are a total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, including 593 active cases, 42 cured and 13 deaths.

Speaking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the current track is following Prerna Sharma’s return to Kolkata after Anurag Basu’s betrayal. As Prerna gears up to seek revenge, it is also revealed that her and Anurag’s daughter Sneha is alive.

