The serial is a reboot, so the characters in the serial remain the same and even the plot

The much-awaited Television soap directed by Ekta Kapoor Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is scheduled to be premiered on Tuesday night, September 24. The Balaji Telefilms has created much excitement for so many followers for the last 9 years. Earlier, a teaser was released by the makers of the serial, which featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who compared protagonists of the show, Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu to 2 rails of a railway track, that runs parallel but never meet.

As the serial is a reboot, so the characters in the serial remain the same and even the plot. While Erica Fernandes is going to play the role which was earlier played by Shweta Tiwari, Parth Samthaan will be playing the role which was played by the cutie Cezzane Khan.

Though there were only rumours that Hina Khan will be seen as Komalika, the news has been confirmed by The Indian Express. There was some confusion about Hina’s role as Komalika because, in the trailer, her face was not shown.

