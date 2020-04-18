Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Actor Erica Fernandes has recalled her first meeting with Parth Samthaan. In her recent interview, the actor revealed that they both were tired and kept laughing when they first met each other.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows of Indian Television. Even its 2.0 version, which now stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, is a fans’ favourite as the story of Prerna and Anurag keeps the audiences glued to their screens. As much as fans adore the on-screen chemistry between Prerna and Anurag, the camaraderie between Erica and Parth are equally evident and talked about. Since the time in quarantine has allowed the stars some extra time to introspect, Erica has recalled her first ever meeting with Parth Samthaan and it is too cute to miss.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Erica revealed that they met each other at the mock test. They both were sleep deprived and tired since they had just returned from their respective trips. The shooting went on till late. After some time, they started laughing for no reason and went crazy. Even others started wondering what is wrong with them because they looked like two mad people.

Erica Fernandez further revealed that when she first properly met Parth Samthaan she asked him why is he like this and whether he has friends at all? To which, Parth responded in a serious tone that he does have friends. Erica then asked him the reason behind his demureness. That’s how they met and also proceeded to do a photoshoot together.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals Salman Khan calling him the showrunner had consequences

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz dedicates a rap to his fans, #AsimRapper hits top trends

Due to the nationwide lockdown in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, all the shooting of tv serials, web shows, and films are on halt. After the lockdown ends, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be back on television.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sanjay Dutt badly misses Maanyata Dutt and kids as they are stuck in Dubai, amid lockdown

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App